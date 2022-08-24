On Aug. 9, the Pikeville Woman’s Club Book Group kicked off its first meeting for the 2022-2023 season at Gatti’s in Pikeville. The attendees ate Gatti’s buffet, enjoyed listening to and responding to their special guest, Beth Pugh, and eagerly accepted their first “Book of the Month” choice.
The Pikeville Woman’s Club Book Group welcomed lady book lovers in the Town Hall, a reserved room at Gatti’s. First, Mrs. Helen Brown delivered the devotional. Then the ladies chose their favorite dish from the array of food available on Gatti’s buffet. The ladies dined and gathered to converse on common topics before the program began.
Beth Pugh, a local author, and a 2022 Kentucky Book Fair winner, entertained the ladies with her introduction and summation of her recently published books titled “The Valentine Proposal,” “The Santa
Run” and “Christmas Cookies Mysteries.” The book group attendees praised her accomplishments and wished her success in the future.
The Pikeville Woman’s Club Book Group not only focuses on the introduction of local authors but designs its program to include a “Book of the Month” selection. Mrs. Charlene Hopkins, representative of the Pike County Public Library and co-chair of the Pikeville Woman's Club Book Group, researches and offers an array of books that book lovers would enjoy reading. The ladies accepted the August “Book of the Month” titled, “A Lady of Hidden Intent” by Tracie Peterson. The September Pikeville Woman’s Club Book Group attendees will discuss the contents and express their viewpoints on this book.
The Pikeville Woman’s Club Book Group's Sept. 13 meeting will be held at Gatti’s at 11:30 am. The Book Group chairs include Cathy Bartley, Charlene Hopkins and Betty Whitaker.