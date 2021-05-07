Planning continues for the development of a comprehensive trail system for adventure tourism in Pike county.
During a Pike County Trails Advisory Board meeting May 5, plans were discussed for both public and private investments into the project currently being referred to as “Hillbilly Trails.”
Officials with development organization The Thrasher Group gave a presentation laying out the various phases of the project with particular emphasis on the recently acquired acreage in the Flatwoods area of the county.
During the April 20 Pike County Fiscal Court meeting, the court voted to accept approximately 2,532 surface acres from AEP and Kentucky Coal, LLC.
The court agreed to pay AEP/Kentucky Coal LLC $275,000 for 1,097 surface acres and AEP donated 1,435 surface acres to the county.
The Thrasher Group presented preliminary plans for development at the Flatwoods plot which include trail development, trailheads, cabins in various sizes for rental, a general store which would have supplies, gasoline, trail passes/permits among other amenities.
The presentation also alluded to longer term development, which could include drag strip racing, a horse arena, performance stage and ziplines. Discussion also included the possibility of separate hiking trails and mountain bike trails.
Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones said during the April 20 fiscal court meeting, that, while the trail system won’t replace coal jobs, it will provide jobs to area residents.
“This will include a combination of public funding and private investments,” Jones said. “Public funding in the form of grants will pay for needed infrastructure such as water, sewer, electricity and road development, while private investments could include hotels and restaurants.”
The Thrasher Group will continue to work on the initial planning phase with input from the Trails Advisory Board.