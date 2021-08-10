Plans to bring a national training center to retrain displaced coal miners are progressing with the filing of an application for up to $2 million federal grant.
The project was first presented to the Elkhorn City council during their July 13 meeting by Roger Ford, president of Eureka Energy Corporation.
“There is an opportunity for us to apply for a grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for funding for a workforce training facility,” Ford told the council. “They have this down to zip codes and Elkhorn City is one of the zip codes.”
Ford explained that Eureka Energy would provide the backing for the matching funds for the grant. The city would be out nothing financially and would only be responsible for the application.
The training facility would train the miners in the fields of gasification of biomass for renewable natural gas (RNG) and or hydrogen end-product.
According to Ford, this would also pertain to the conversion of RNG and or hydrogen to a synthetic liquid fuel product and would implement all educational and training components necessary to retrain or train the miners.
On Aug. 4, Ford confirmed the application had been filed in accordance with the requirements.
“We are calling this right now the National Alternative Renewable Energy Training Consortium,” Ford said in announcing the partnership members. “This will be comprised of a board made up of members from Elkhorn City, Eastern Kentucky University, United Association of Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 248 trade union in Ashland, Pike County School District, Eureka Energy Corporation, National Hemp growers Cooperative, Red Wind Renewables, LLC and Circular Syntec Incorporated.
“This will be the initial founding partners of this consortium,” Ford said. “Hopefully, we’ll be successful in getting this grant which is a $2 million grant with a $200,000 match which will be committed by Eureka Energy.”
The grant is through the USDA Rural Innovation Stronger Economy (RISE) grant program.
Ford said he hopes to hear from the USDA within a few weeks on whether or not the Elkhorn City project was selected for a grant.
“The coal miners who attend the training center will be trained on the skills to construct, operate and maintain solar farms, wind farms, hydroelectric facilities and renewable phase and bioenergy phase,” Ford said. “This would help our partners with a ready to work workforce.”
Ford said the training center would retrain miners from not only Kentucky, but from West Virginia, Virginia, Alabama and Tennessee.