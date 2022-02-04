A Pike man pleaded guilty Feb. 2 to charges which could result in a three-year prison sentence, but charges including human trafficking against him were dropped due to what prosecutors said was a lack of evidence.
Jacob West, 34, of Runyon Branch Road, Pinsonfork, pleaded guilty before Pike Circuit Judge Eddy Coleman to charges of theft, related to his alleged theft of pills to which he had access due to his job as a pharmacy technician at Food City in South Williamson, and tampering with evidence. Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone said during the sentencing hearing his office is recommending that West be sentenced to serve three years in prison in the case.
Slone said Feb. 2 that the decision to dismiss other charges West faced, including charges of human trafficking, unlawful transaction with a minor and possession or viewing of material portraying a sexual performance by a minor — was made because there simply wasn’t enough evidence to convict West on those charges. Slone said one factor in that may have been the crime West allegedly committed which resulted in the tampering with evidence charge — deleting and having others delete potentially incriminating messages.
Slone said the fact there wasn’t enough evidence became clear when the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky, which successfully prosecuted West’s co-defendant in the crimes, Kena Reed, 29, of Ky. 1056, Pinsonfork, was unable to find enough evidence to issue a federal indictment against West.
“Our investigators and the U.S. Attorney’s investigators were not able to uncover enough evidence to bring an indictment against West,” Slone said. “We couldn’t find it; the federal government couldn’t find it. If they could have gotten just one picture, they would have indicted him.”
Reed was sentenced in September in federal court to serve 20 years in prison on charges of sex trafficking of a minor and producing child sexual abuse material.
According to the plea agreement in Reed’s case, between 2018 and 2019, she provided an unnamed minor female to various men for commercial sex acts, in exchange for money and drugs, which she would share with the minor. On multiple occasions, the agreement said, Reed transported the minor victim from Kentucky to West Virginia for the purpose of having the minor engage in commercial sex.
On at least one occasion, the agreement said, while the minor female was engaging in the commercial sex acts, Reed produced a video of the minor engaging in sexual intercourse, which was later transmitted in interstate commerce when it was sent via Snapchat.
Reed is currently serving her sentence at FCI Hazelton in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia.
West, police have said, was a pharmacy technician and was determined through the course of the investigation to have supplied pills to Reed in exchange for nude photographs and videos of Reed and the juvenile female.
The theft charge against West was related to the theft of the pills, which police said was what originally led them to the case.
Officers with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office said in previous interviews that the investigation began after representatives from Food City contacted the sheriff’s office on Aug. 19, 2019, in regard to the theft of 5,525 pills, valued at $9,186, from the South Williamson Food City pharmacy. The discovery of the missing pills, officials said said, resulted from an anonymous tip.
Deputies, according to the sheriff’s office, were told that West was captured on video surveillance taking some of the medication and that he had already been fired from his position prior to the deputies' arrival.
The investigation then progressed as deputies interviewed potential witnesses, police said, and it was determined that West had been supplying pills to Reed in exchange for the nude photographs and videos.
Kentucky Board of Pharmacy records show that West’s pharmacy technician license was revoked in 2019 in relation to the charges.
He is set to be sentenced on March 11, and was allowed to remain free on the same bond pending sentencing.