Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) is now accepting online registrations for the COVID-19 vaccination for people 60 years of age and up.
During a Feb. 2 news conference, PMC CEO Donovan Blackburn urged patience as they roll out this next phase.
“We’re still administering vaccinations to people in Phase 1a (healthcare workers, etc.) and people in Phase 1b (first-responders, etc.),” Blackburn said. “Now, we are pre-registering people in Phase 1c (people 60+ years of age) on our website, www.pmcvaccine.com.
“Two words are very important to remember,” Blackburn said. “Allocation and patience.”
Blackburn urged if you are 60 years of age or older and are a resident of Kentucky and preferably residing in the PMC service area, which includes Pike, Floyd, Knott, Lawrence, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin or Johnson counties, to go to pmcvaccine.com to pre-register.
“Once you have registered, you are in our system,” Blackburn explained. “There is no need to register more than once.
“The next step will be a scheduler will contact you to schedule your vaccination day and time,” Blackburn said. “And here is where patience comes in because it may be days or even weeks before we call to schedule your appointment. This is due to allocation and demand. PMC has administered 10,972 doses to date (Feb. 2) and we average 600 vaccinations per day.”
Blackburn also stressed to watch you phone for your scheduler’s call.
“This is a massive undertaking,” Blackburn said. “The (606) 437-3896 number will show up on your phone as our schedulers are working from remote locations due to COVID restrictions.”
Blackburn explained that this number is an outgoing number only so do not try calling it back.
Blackburn also reiterated some tips when getting your COVID vaccination.
“Arrive on time, wear a short sleeve or loose-fitting shirt, be prepared to wait 15 minutes after receiving your vaccination, 30 minutes if you are on certain medications,” Blackburn said. “Be sure to bring your vaccination card back for your return visit for your second vaccination so it can be updated indicating that you have received both doses.”
More information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine can be found at, www.pmcvaccine.com, www.kyCOVID19.ky.gov, or at, www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
