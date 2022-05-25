Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) has received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2022, the hospital announced in a statement May 20. PMC is one of only 240 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.
The statement said the award recognizes PMC’s commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients. This, according to the statement, also signifies that PMC has reached an aggressive goal of treating these patients to standard levels of care as outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations.
The statement said to receive the Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award, PMC has demonstrated sustained achievement in the Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry and performed at the highest level for specific performance measures. Full participation in the registry engages hospitals in a robust quality improvement process using data to drive improvements in adherence to guideline recommendations and overall quality of care provided to heart attack patients. PMC has received the platinum award for four consecutive years (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022).
“It is an honor to award Pikeville Medical Center with the Platinum Performance Award for their valuable national leadership and dedication to meeting comprehensive performance measures in patient care,” said Michael C. Kontos, MD, FACC, chair of the NCDR Chest Pain – MI Registry Steering Subcommittee, and cardiologist at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center. “The receipt of this award indicates that PMC remains committed to providing top quality, guideline-driven care for heart attack patients. Their success ensures patients are receiving the highest quality cardiovascular care.”
The statement said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that over 800,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year. A heart attack occurs when a blood clot in a coronary artery partially or completely blocks blood flow to the heart muscle.
“This award is evidence of our employees’ hard work, dedication and commitment to delivering the highest quality in cardiovascular care,” said Stephanie Hillis, AVP of performance improvement and patient safety at PMC. “I could not be prouder to work at a facility that delivers such world-class care.”
“Our team continues to raise the bar when it comes to heart care,” said PMC Cardiac Accreditation/Certification Outcomes Specialist and APRN, Jamessa Scott. “The PMC Heart and Vascular Institute has several awards and accreditations, which proves our commitment to bringing comprehensive treatments to the patients of the region. I am so proud of our team for this achievement.”
The statement said Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry empowers health care provider teams to consistently treat heart attack patients according to the most current, science-based guidelines and establishes a national standard for understanding and improving the quality, safety and outcomes of care provided for patients with coronary artery disease, specifically high-risk heart attack patients.