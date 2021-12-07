Pikeville Medical Center held a ground-breaking ceremony on Dec. 2 to officially mark the start of an expansion project for the Leonard Lawson Cancer Center.
The new $9 million-dollar expansion project for the Leonard Lawson Cancer Center will include constructing an expanded infusion center that will allow for more patient space and comfort on the tenth floor of the building. Also, it includes consolidating the cancer program into two main floors (the tenth and the eleventh) and moving the specialty pharmacy to the eleventh floor in order to provide more ease for patients who are receiving cancer treatment.
PMC CEO Donovan Blackburn said that, before this project started, he reached out to Congressman Hal Rogers’ office and the Abandoned Mine Land Pilot Program to request possible grant funding for the project.
“We need an infusion center to be able to take care of our cancer patients and to give them a suite so that we don’t take away their privacy, their dignity and all the things that they deserve,” Blackburn said, recounting what he said to Rogers and AML Pilot Program officials. “Though we have one, it’s much too small, it’s too tight, and there’s just a lot of issues with it. And, that will let me take other services in the cancer center and use them for infusion and expand the cancer program.”
Blackburn said that this expansion will help utilize unused space on the eleventh floor and better utilize the space that is on the tenth floor. Through this expansion, Blackburn said that PMC’s Leonard Lawson Cancer Center will continue to provide quality care when patients need it most.
“At the times when people are at their absolute lowest and they need to feel the warmth and security of the care that they deserve, Pikeville Medical Center is going to deliver that,” Blackburn said.
At the ground-breaking ceremony, which also doubled as a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Mettu Children’s Hospital, Blackburn was joined by various local and state legislators and officials, including Gov. Andy Beshear. During his speech, Beshear said that he considered Pikeville to be a “community on the move” with how it has continued to add new features, restaurants and businesses to its city in an effort to promote economic development.
“I have a belief and I have faith that this is a community on the move, and this employer — 3,000 (employees) strong — is such a big part of that,” Beshear said, referring to PMC.
Regarding the treatment of cancer patients, specifically, Beshear said that everyone has been touched and affected by cancer in some way. He said he was 17 years old when he learned that his father, former Gov. Steve Beshear, would need surgery in order to treat his cancer. Also, one of his aunts recently died from cancer, and he said that the quality of care that cancer patients receive is important because it offers them hope.
“Her care was second to none. She got the most hope she could ever ask for,” Beshear said, referring to his aunt. “She got to spend her remaining time in really special ways, and so to all of our practitioners who are going to be working in that expanded unit, thank you for the compassion you show and for what you do. I can’t thank you enough for the care you give our families.”
Beshear said he believes that healthcare is a basic human right, and he emphasized the importance of providing easier access to healthcare, as well as more job opportunities, in Eastern Kentucky.
“I’m beyond excited to be here today to continue to see access to healthcare — a basic human right — continue to grow right here in Pikeville and at this hospital,” Beshear said. “There have been times, moments in our history, moments where we stand at the cusp of prosperity, where the mountains have been left out, where this region has been left out. Whether it was access to certain parts of healthcare, whether it was that next generation of jobs, whether it was being part of a changing energy or other economy — for far too often, Eastern Kentucky has been left out. I’m here to tell you that that will never, ever, ever happen while I’m governor. I’m committed to you.”