The efforts to help those affected by the catastrophic flash flooding that occurred last week continue.
Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) is contributing to this effort in several ways.
PMC will be holding a telethon from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 3.
Another way PMC is helping is by collecting much needed supplies for flood victims.
PMC Chaplain Larry Penix says the collection is going well but more items are needed.
“This disaster hits close to home; tight here in our back door and was especially devastating,” Penix said. “PMC is always involved to help in any way we can when a disaster hits. We’ve seen this during other flooding events and tornado outbreaks both in western and here in Eastern Kentucky in recent years.
“This disaster is no different as PMC is helping the flood victims,” Penix said. “Many of the people have lost everything and they need help.”
Penix said items most needed include:
Laundry detergent
Bleach
Household cleaner
Dish soap
Insect repellent
Scrub brushes
Cleaning wipes
Scouring pads
New toiletries items (toothbrushes, toothpaste, etc.)
New socks
Heavy duty trash bags
Kitchen and Work gloves
Canned goods and other non-perishable food items
“People who would like to drop off items may do so at the Main entrance at PMC,” Penix said. “People may also drop items off at PMC South Williamson clinic, PMC Prestonsburg Urgent Care and Primary Clinic.”
Penix said gift cards are also being accepted and may be dropped off at the PMC main entrance front desk.
“This takes a lot of coordination for an effort like this,” Penix said. “And while it's sad to see so many people affected, it's also uplifting to see the goodness in not only local people giving but all of the outpouring of support coming in from outside the region and state.”
If you have any questions, you may call PMC at, (606) 430-3500, and ask for Chaplain Services.
Penix said the donations will be collected through Aug. 5 and then be distributed to several areas.