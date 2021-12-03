Pikeville Medical Center has finally cut the ribbon to open its new children’s hospital, which has been in the making for four years and is the first children’s hospital in Eastern Kentucky.
The Drs. R.V. and Jyothi Mettu Children’s Hospital can be found on the second floor of the PMC hospital, which is located at 911 Bypass Road, and it will offer various specialty pediatric services, with more than 10 inpatient and outpatient rooms to treat patients. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on Dec. 2 to celebrate the opening of the children’s hospital, and the event featured Gov. Andy Beshear and various other local and state officials.
“I’m thrilled to be back in Pikeville,” Beshear said. “It feels like every time that I get to be here and Donovan (Blackburn) invites us, it means that another family won’t have to travel hours to get the services that they need. It means that the children of Pike County and the region that you serve so well are going to be able to get more and better care, to be healthier and have brighter futures right here.”
Beshear emphasized the significance of the new children’s hospital and the importance of providing easier access to healthcare, as well as more job opportunities, in Eastern Kentucky.
“There have been times,
moments in our history, moments where we stand at the cusp of prosperity, where the mountains have been left out, where this region has been left out,” Beshear said. “Whether it was access to certain parts of healthcare, whether it was that next generation of jobs, whether it was being part of a changing energy or other economy — for far too often, Eastern Kentucky has been left out. I’m here to tell you that that will never, ever, ever happen while I’m governor. I’m committed to you.”
Dr. R.V. Mettu spoke at the ribbon-cutting ceremony on behalf of himself and his wife, Dr. Jyothi Mettu, and he thanked everyone who has helped in creating the hospital.
“I want to thank you, each one of you, for making this project a success,” he said.
The children’s hospital is just one of several investments that PMC has made over the past few years aimed at improving pediatric care for the region. The other projects include the creation of the Appalachian Valley Autism (AVA) Center, providing pediatric services in its emergency department, opening the Urgent Care and Family Wellness Center along Cassidy Boulevard and offering Telehealth services through the “Healthy at School” initiative in local school districts.
PMC CEO Donovan Blackburn emphasized how there is an urgent need to expand pediatric care in Eastern Kentucky, as the region faces some of the highest rates of obesity, heart disease, etc., and he talked about the benefits that this new facility will have on the region.
“Not only will it create a better quality of life, it will allow people to stay home. It will improve the economy because, whether you live in Belfry, Johnson County or Floyd County, then instead of driving to Lexington and spending money, you’re driving and staying in Eastern Kentucky and spending money so it’s an economic driver,” Blackburn said. “It’s a pleaser, obviously; there’s no worse time in a family’s life than when their young one is sick, and you’re out of town living in either a hospital room or in a hotel. So, that family support is also important for the health and well-being of the child.”