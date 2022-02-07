On Feb. 1, Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) President and CEO Donovan Blackburn and Missy Matthews, President of Childers Oil/Double Kwik, presented a check to the Christian Appalachian Project (CAP). The two companies raised a combined total of $42,000, which CAP representatives will distribute to individuals and families in western Kentucky whose lives were affected by the deadly tornado outbreak on December 10, 2021.
“In 2012, people in western Kentucky wasted no time helping our region following a deadly tornado outbreak,” explained Blackburn. “This past December, communities in the western part of the state found themselves in a similar situation grieving the loss of loved ones and facing millions of dollars in damages. Our employees and our community began looking for ways to help almost immediately.”
Having worked together on previous occasions, Blackburn and Matthews decided to partner to help western Kentucky. Pikeville Medical Center and Double Kwik kicked off campaigns to raise money within days of the tragic event. The companies selected CAP, a non-profit organization serving the Appalachian region, to be the recipient to distribute the funds.
“Both Double Kwik and Pikeville Medical Center are committed to helping others,” said Matthews. “The need is great in western Kentucky, and we simply gave members of our community opportunities to donate to their recovery. In our region, we are proud to say we truly know the value of helping our neighbors, even those on the other side of the state.”