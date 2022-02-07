On Feb. 1, Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) President and CEO Donovan Blackburn, right, and Missy Matthews, President of Childers Oil/Double Kwik, presented a check to Christian Appalachian Project (CAP). The two companies raised a combined total of $42,000, which CAP representatives will distribute to individuals and families in western Kentucky whose lives were affected by the deadly tornado outbreak on Dec. 10.