In an attempt to expedite and add convenience to the hiring process, Pikeville Medical Center, (PMC) has opened a new recruitment center located in Coal Run Village, the medical center announced in a statement Dec. 15. The convenient location located at 3731 North Mayo Trail, allows applicants to apply on-site with the guarantee of an interview while there.
“Now is a great time to begin a career at Pikeville Medical Center,” explained PMC Director of Human Resources, Ashley Johnson. “We have both full and part-time positions open in several departments from Nursing to Environmental Services to a variety of clerical positions.”
Working with various partners who share the goal of creating and promoting employment opportunities in Eastern Kentucky, PMC saw tremendous opportunity in opening a recruitment center.
“EKCEP is extremely supportive of Pikeville Medical Center’s decision to open this recruitment center,” said Jeff Whitehead, East Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program executive director. “We have worked together with PMC in recent years with a shared mission to support employment, training, and upskilling options for both new and existing healthcare employees. We now look forward to working very closely with PMC and the new center to make this the definitive go-to place to begin a career in healthcare in our region.”
“The Kentucky Chamber Workforce Center congratulates PMC on this accomplishment and looks forward to working with PMC, and the Healthcare Collaborative as a whole, on continuing these efforts to give the residents of Eastern Kentucky every advantage in their pursuit of careers in the healthcare industry,” explained Sara Tracy, Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Talent Pipeline Management Sr. Project Manager.
With the many expansion projects currently underway at PMC, several new positions have been created. Establishing the PMC Recruitment Center will further strengthen the economic impact made by the region’s largest employer, the statement said.
“During this pandemic, PMC has had to overcome many challenges, especially in the recruitment and hiring of new employees,” explained Johnson. “With this new recruitment center, applicants will be able to complete the application process and speak with one of our recruiters away from the main PMC campus. For applicants who wish to remain in their vehicles, we will provide an iPad from which they can participate in a virtual interview without having to come inside.”
The overall goal of the new PMC Recruitment Center is to provide a more convenient and streamlined application experience and expedite the overall hiring process. Full and part-time positions are available in a variety of departments in both clinical and non-clinical settings. To browse current job openings at PMC, visit, www.pikevillehospital.org/employment.
