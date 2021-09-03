On Aug. 31, soldiers with the Kentucky National Guard arrived at Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) for a 30-day assignment to assist the medical center in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. President and CEO Donovan Blackburn addressed the group, expressing his gratitude to the men and women in uniform who will be providing much needed assistance during the deadly surge of the COVID-19
delta variant affecting Eastern Kentucky.
During his weekly Team Kentucky update on Aug. 18 Gov. Andy Beshear announced that President Joe Biden extended reimbursement to states to mobilize National Guard personnel in support of COVID-19 response efforts beyond the original deadline of Sept. 30, through the end of the calendar year.
“In Kentucky, this means we’ll have our Kentucky Guardsmen continuing to help combat the surge we’re seeing due to the delta variant,” said Gov. Beshear. “Our Kentucky Guardsmen have been on mission since March 2020 to help our Commonwealth combat COVID-19, and we’re appreciative of their continued support.”
The Kentucky National Guard is providing 30 soldiers (two dedicated teams of 15) to support PMC beginning September 1st to assist with the COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru, patient transportation, environmental services and other logistic and administrative roles.
“Having this extra manpower could not have come at a better time. Our team of heroes is doing a great job, but they are tired,” said PMC President and CEO Donovan Blackburn. “It takes everyone giving 110%, from our physicians to our nurses and all other clinical staff to our environmental service and security personnel, to battle this deadly surge of the delta variant successfully. We are very appreciative for Governor Beshear’s continued support he has shown repeatedly over the past 18 months.”
PMC is currently facing a surge of the delta variant that is placing a tremendous burden on the facility to provide medical care to patients, both those battling COVID-19 and those with other medical issues.