Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) recently received new equipment that will allow physicians to perform ultrasound procedures faster than before.
The three handheld ultrasound devices were acquired through a grant from the Eastern Kentucky Healthcare Preparedness Coalition, a division of the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
Emergency physician John Fleming, medical director of the emergency department at PMC says ultrasounds are used for many situations within the emergency department.
“We use ultrasounds for trauma evaluations, pregnancy evaluations, vascular accidents,” Fleming said. “Having something like this that we can have in our pocket and run to a room is a game changer.”
Fleming said it’s easier to clean and sanitize the new devices too.
“It’s easier to clean in between patients than the older, larger ultrasound machines,” Fleming said. “That’s a big thing during COVID.”
Fleming said ultrasounds may be performed by the nine people working in the emergency department on a typical shift, on as many as 20 patients on average during a shift.
“Nurses may be doing more than that,” Fleming said.
The emergency department has one of the handheld ultrasound devices while the other two are used in the intensive care/critical care unit.
The handheld devices are about the size of a typical cell phone.
