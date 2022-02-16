Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) has been recognized as being among the Top 10 percent in the Nation and State in six different categories by CareChex, an information service of Quantros, Inc. These awards are presented annually and are based on a comprehensive scoring system that compares inpatient quality performance across general, acute and non-federal U.S. hospitals, PMC announced in a statement.
Unlike other publicly available award rankings, the statement said, CareChex awards are based on comprehensive risk-adjustment methodology and do not include any self-reported data. In 2022, Pikeville Medical Center received awards in the following areas:
• Top 10 percent of Hospitals in the Nation for Medical Excellence:
Hip Fracture Care
• Top 10 percent of Hospitals in the Nation for Patient Safety:
Heart Failure Treatment
Heart Attack Treatment
• Top 10 percent of Hospitals in the State for Medical Excellence:
Hip Fracture Care
• Top 10 percent of Hospitals in the State for Patient Safety:
Heart Failure Treatment
Heart Attack Treatment
“We are honored to be recognized by CareChex again this year in both medical excellence and patient safety,” said PMC President and CEO Donovan Blackburn. “These recognitions are definitely earned by our dedicated staff and reinforce the message that PMC strives to provide high quality care to our patients in the region.”
PMC, the statement said, is renowned for the medical care it provides in many areas, including cardiac and orthopedic care. PMC’s Orthopedic Center is accredited by the Joint Commission in hip fracture and joint replacement of both the hip and knee.
“Our team feels so privileged to be able to provide specialty orthopedic care to the patients of our region,” said AVP of Physician Practices, Stormie Adkins. “This staff goes above and beyond, and it is so rewarding to see their hard work recognized on a national level.”
The PMC Heart and Vascular Institute is an accredited Level IV Chest Pain Center and holds a full Atrial Fibrillation Certification status. The PMC Heart and Vascular Institute specialists perform many advanced minimally invasive procedures not performed elsewhere in Eastern Kentucky.
“At the PMC Heart and Vascular Institute, we strive for excellence and put our patients first,” said Johnny Webb, director of the PMC Cardiac Cath Lab. “Receiving an award which places us among the top 10 percent of hospitals in the country provides us with the assurance that we are both meeting and exceeding our expectations.”