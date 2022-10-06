According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women in the United States; skin cancer is the most common. Breast cancer accounts for nearly 30 percent of all new female cancers each year.
The American Cancer Society estimates nearly 290,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer and nearly 43,000 women will die of breast cancer in the year 2022.
Leonard Lawson Cancer Center’s Director Vickie Justus said breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in women, and bringing awareness of every form of cancer is an ongoing goal of PMC.
“The LLCC encourages all women to become more aware of the dangers of the absence of screening so we have made it a priority to bring awareness,” said Justus. “Cancer patients at the LLCC will participate in a fun and inspirational art craft that surrounds the upcoming holiday season; the Frilly Pumpkin Contest. Our patients will paint pumpkins pink in support of breast cancer awareness and the pumpkins will be on display during Nightmare on Main on Oct. 27 in downtown Pikeville.”
Leonard Lawson Cancer Center Quality Improvement Coordinator and Community Outreach Coordinator Brandi Wilson said breast cancer mainly occurs in middle-aged and older women with a median age of diagnoses estimated at around age 63, but it also can occur in younger women.
National Mammogram Diagnostic Day is celebrated on the third Friday of each October, she said, and Metastatic Cancer Awareness Day is celebrated on Oct. 13 annually.
“The ultimate goal of Mammography Day is to encourage regular screening,” Wilson said. “We cannot emphasize enough that early detection is key; women should begin screening for breast cancer around the age of 45 with yearly screenings thereafter.
“A very small number of women diagnosed with breast cancer are younger than 45; keep in mind it is also a very aggressive form of cancer,” she said.
Wilson said one way the Leonard Lawson Cancer Center will celebrate National Breast Cancer Awareness Month is by participating in a mammogram screening program for the month of October. For qualification information, call the Cancer Center at, (606) 430-2212.
“Women can find out if they will be a good candidate for screenings offered by PMC through a grant the hospital was awarded,” said Wilson. “The Lexington Cancer Foundation was instrumental in helping the hospital receive a new ABUS, which is a machine that provides a non-invasive way to look at body organs and soft tissue.”
Marla Cantrell, RN, BSN is a cancer survivor who is employed at the Leonard Lawson Cancer Center at Pikeville Medical Center.
Cantrell said self-assessments which can be performed at home and routine mammograms are so important to women’s health.
“Here at the Leonard Lawson Cancer Center, our goal is to empower and educate women on the dangers of breast cancer,” said Cantrell. “It is also our job to serve as an advocate and help them make informed decisions.
“I am a triple negative breast cancer survivor,” said Cantrell. “I understand the importance of a good support system as I had to make those tough decisions and I know having correct information is critical,” she said.
Brandi Wilson will be on-site at the PMC Diagnostic Center at 1370 S Mayo Trail in Pikeville on Oct. 21 to answer questions concerning breast cancer; refreshments and information leaflets will be available.