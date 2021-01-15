Pikeville Medical Center’s (PMC) COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru opened Jan. 11 and is operating smoothly.
PMC CEO Donovan Blackburn says 33 sites have been selected statewide to receive larger quantities of the vaccine.
Blackburn says the current group receiving the vaccine are in the 1a and 1b groups which includes physicians and healthcare frontline workers, first responders and now people 70 years of age or older.
One of those 70 years plus who has received her first dose of the vaccine is retired school teacher Phyllis Collins. She said it was like getting a dose of hope.
“It is hope,” Collins explained. “I’m looking forward to getting out, getting back to church and getting with my friends, it’s hope.”
Blackburn urges anyone 70 years of age or older who want a vaccine to register at their website, pmcvaccine.com.
“I ask everyone to be patient,” Blackburn said. “At the website right now, we have over 6,000 patients signed up to receive their vaccine.”
Blackburn requests that if you are scheduled to receive a vaccine and are unable to keep your appointment to please contact PMC so they can provide the vaccine to someone else.
When you drive through and get your vaccine, you will be required to wait either 15 or 30 minutes depending on the patient's own medical requirements and it is suggested that you have another driver with you.
“There are a lot of questions people may have and there are a lot of guidelines to be aware of before you take the vaccine,” Blackburn said. “I urge you to go to pmcvaccine.com and read the guidelines and if you still have questions, contact your primary care provider.”
Blackburn is not sure when the next group will be announced to begin registering.
“We have to receive those recommendations from the state,” Blackburn said.
