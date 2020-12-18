Pikeville Medical Center wasted no time this week in putting to use its share of the first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Pfizer, with two frontline physicians stepping up to be the first to receive their first dose.
During an event on Dec. 15, Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass, the hospital’s infectious disease specialist, and Emergency Department physician Dr. John Fleming both rolled up their sleeves and took the first of two doses of the vaccine.
As of presstime on Dec. 17, Al Akhrass reported to the News-Express he had experienced no side effects or issues with the vaccine, which he said during the Dec. 15 event is vital to a return to normalcy.
PMC CEO Donovan Blackburn said at the event that the hospital and its “heroes” have been working since March to fight against the virus and its impacts.
“We started this journey, unfortunately, as a country and as a nation way back in March,” he said. “We saw our first COVID-positive patient on April 1.”
Since then, Blackburn said, the number of those contracting the disease has grown.
Those “heroes,” Blackburn said, have put themselves on the line time and time again in the ongoing battle against the pandemic.
“We’re blessed not only because we have 3,000 heroes who work at Pikeville Medical to take care of our region during these unprecedented times, but we have volunteer after volunteer who stands up every day and says, ‘Put me in first,’” Blackburn said. “Today’s no different.”
Blackburn said the administration of the vaccine to Dr. Al Akhrass and Dr. Fleming was to send a message that not only does the medical center support the vaccine but it is taking steps to ensure that its top people are vaccinated.
Al Akhrass referred to the vaccine as a blessing.
“We are thankful to the Lord for the science, for this vaccine, for this community, for this amazing institution,” he said. “I’m a true believer that this is going to be our only option. This is going to be an amazing option to be able to turn around this pandemic.”
A return to normal, Al Akhrass said, requires reversing the roles between the people and the virus. Currently, he said, the virus is in “the wild” and people are “caged.” That, he said, has to be reversed.
“The only way to do that is by getting the vaccine,” he said. “The vaccine is safe and effective, based on all the studies, based on all the data we have seen so far.
“If we want to go back to our societal duties, we need a solution, and I think the vaccine is going to be our solution,” he said.
Before receiving his shot, Fleming encouraged others to do so when they can and also spoke on how much he has missed seeing his parents since the pandemic began.
“I encourage all the staff and all the community who are eligible for the vaccine to do it,” he said. “Save your families, save your community, help us get back to normal. I’m looking forward to going back and seeing my parents again.”
