Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) officials conducted a press conference Dec. 11 regarding the coming administration of COVID-19 vaccines.
Donovan Blackburn, PMC vice president of the Board of Directors and chief executive officer explained the most current plans for the distribution of the vaccine.
“(Gov. Andy Beshear) announced that PMC along with 10 other hospitals will be receiving the first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine,” Blackburn said.
With the approval of the Pfizer vaccine by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, shipments of the vaccine went out over the weekend.
“PMC expects to receive its first shipment on Dec. 15 of 975 dosages,” Blackburn said. “PMC has two ultra-cold storage freezers that can store up to 10,000 dosages.”
Blackburn explained that the initial dosages will be given to healthcare frontline workers at hospitals and primary care facilities along with assisted living and long term care facilities (nursing homes) because in Kentucky, “55 percent of deaths are occurring in these facilities.”
The second round of dosages, according to Blackburn will be administered to first responders, police, fire and EMS workers.
PMC Infectious Disease Physician Dr, Fadi Al Akhrass said he was proud of PMC being one of the 11 hospitals in Kentucky selected to receive the vaccine.
“PMC will be able to store and stockpile dosages and this is simply amazing,” Fadi said. “This is very important as it is easy to talk about mitigation measures, social distancing, masking, clean hygiene but this virus has caused a lot of hardships such as psychological, to well being to economical, so I’m very appreciative that the vaccine will be available here.”
Al Akhrass also said that the Pfizer vaccine comes in a two-dose vaccination and both will be the same identical dosage.
The first shipment of the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines arrived at the Louisville UPS WorldPort Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.