Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) was recently awarded a nearly $100,000 grant by the HRSA Rural Health Network Development Planning Program. The funds will form the Rural Eastern Kentucky Pediatric Healthcare Network and include PMC, United Medical Group, Pike County Health Department and the Pike County School District. The overall purpose of the rural health network is to deliver a comprehensive strategic plan which will be used to improve physical and mental health outcomes of 34,450 children in rural Eastern Kentucky.
The plan will specifically focus on children who are considered high-risk for poor health outcomes due to poverty, homelessness, and family instability.
Planning Program goals are to achieve efficiency, expand access to and improve the quality of essential health care services while strengthening the rural health care system. The grant will support one year of planning to develop and assist integrated health care networks in becoming operational.
“This funding will enable us to enhance our current initiative to improve pediatric healthcare options in our region,” explained PMC President and CEO Donovan Blackburn. “Collaborative efforts such as this one will enable this newly formed network to take a more in-depth look at how to improve medical care to our at-risk children. This is a win-win for everyone involved.”
The Rural Eastern Kentucky Pediatric Healthcare Network will meet monthly to identify specific goals, establish a comprehensive plan and then review data going forward.