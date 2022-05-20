On May 17, the Pikeville Medical Center Recruitment Team assembled the junior and senior classes together in the Pikeville Independent High School auditorium to speak to them regarding career opportunities in healthcare at PMC.
The PMC Recruitment Team has been welcomed to every high school in Pike, Floyd, Johnson, and Letcher counties in the past few weeks bringing information that appeals to both students who are planning to go to college and to those who are not.
The PMC Recruitment Team offered the students a plethora of information, including that healthcare is the top job in Kentucky and PMC is the largest employer in Eastern Kentucky. Also, there are jobs available that come with special sign-on bonuses and competitive pay including benefits packages.
Executive Director of Marketing and Public Relations for Pikeville Medical Center Shannon Deskins said that it’s important that PMC tries to inform these students of the types of jobs Pikeville Medical Center has to offer because not everyone is going to go to college and PMC has more jobs than just those that require a college education.
“We have some of the best benefits anywhere in the state that employees can take advantage of straight out of high school. Some of those jobs include environmental service tech, maintenance, food service, pretty much any job you can think of in service,” said Deskins. “We are here today to talk about opportunities, and we are giving the students the resources they will need to follow up with possible careers in the healthcare field, and PMC is here for them.”
Pikeville High School Principal Brandon Blackburn said he was excited to see the PMC Recruitment Team at the school to share with the students.
“It’s just heartwarming to know that Pikeville Medical Center cares about our students and their futures,” he said. “It’s really important, knowing the training is there for our students, it’s supporting each other and a career in the medical field with the opportunity to serve here at home and I am really proud of our students.”