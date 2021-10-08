Donovan Blackburn, President and CEO of Pikeville Medical Center, has been elected to serve on the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. Blackburn will serve on the 70-member board, which represents a cross-section of key business and industry leaders from across Kentucky.
In 2018, Pikeville Medical Center named Donovan Blackburn as president, CEO, and vice president of the board of directors. Blackburn’s role includes serving on the Pikeville Medical Center board of directors, executive committee, finance committee, Quality Healthcare Board, and Development Corp. Board.
Prior to joining Pikeville Medical Center in 2017, Blackburn served as Pikeville city manager for 13 years and also served as CEO of the East Kentucky Expo Center.
Before joining the Kentucky Chamber Board, Blackburn served as Chair of the Health Care Policy Council, playing a key role in shaping the Chamber’s legislative agenda.
Blackburn also serves on the board of the Kentucky Hospital Association, City of Pikeville Economic and Industrial Development Authority, Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR), Appalachian Osteopathic Postgraduate Training Consortium, Kentucky Justice for All, and Kentucky Board of Emergency Medical Services. Previously, Blackburn has served in numerous capacities for entities and organization including the Kentucky League of Cities, City of Pikeville, Hillbilly Days, Leadership Kentucky, and more.
“Donovan is an excellent addition to the Kentucky Chamber Board of Directors,” said Kentucky Chamber President and CEO Ashli Watts. “We are excited to work with him to move our organization, Kentucky’s business community, and the Commonwealth toward a better future.”
For a complete list of Kentucky Chamber board members, visit, kychamber.com.