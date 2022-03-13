Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) and Big Sandy Community and Technical College (BSCTC) are working together to secure the future of students enrolled in Big Sandy’s Respiratory Care Program. To boost its number of licensed respiratory therapists, PMC is offering the Respiratory Therapist Educational Agreement, a one-time $10,000 payment to students enrolled in the program who agree to work for PMC after they graduate and obtain their license.
“Too many times, local students who graduate from postsecondary healthcare-related programs decide to pursue employment outside of our region,” explained PMC President & CEO Donovan Blackburn. “By offering this financial incentive to students going into the field of respiratory therapy, Pikeville Medical Center aims to increase our number of licensed respiratory therapists while offering the students a financial boost.”
Big Sandy Community and Technical College offers a two-year Respiratory Care Program, which trains students to treat and care for all types of patients with breathing disorders from the birth to the elderly. Upon graduation, students who sign the Respiratory Therapist Educational Agreement and become licensed will be immediately considered for a PMC Respiratory Therapist position.
BSCTC Acting President and Chief Academic Officer Dr. Denise King said she is excited to see this opportunity being offered to respiratory program students at Big Sandy.
“We are deeply appreciative to PMC for supporting the growth of additional respiratory therapists when their work is so valuable to us all,” explained Dr. King. “This partnership will make it possible for many to participate with a financial burden lifted.”
Pikeville Medical Center is also offering the Respiratory Therapist Educational Agreement to students enrolled in the Respiratory Care Program at Southeast Community and Technical College in Whitesburg, Kentucky.