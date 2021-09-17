On Sept. 16, Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) was awarded a $508,075 grant by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to equip a medical training facility and career center. This award is part of a $46.4 million package supporting 57 projects across 184 coal-impacted counties through ARC’s POWER (Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization) Initiative. POWER utilizes federal resources to support communities affected by job losses in coal mining, coal power plant operations and coal-related supply chain industries.
This funding will equip PMC’s medical training facility/career center, a facility that, according to PMC, is much-needed and will allow medical staff, students in healthcare and community members to work in a collaborative environment that allows engaged learning and teaching experiences related to healthcare. The new training facility will increase continuing education opportunities, build vital community partnerships, and expand an intellectually diverse healthcare community.
“The downturn of the coal industry has impacted economies across Appalachia. That’s why ARC’s POWER initiative helps to leverage regional partnerships and collaborations to support efforts to create a more vibrant economic future for coal-impacted communities,” said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin. “Many of the projects we announced today will invest in educating and training the Appalachian workforce, nurturing entrepreneurship, and supporting infrastructure—including broadband access. These investments in our Appalachian coal-impacted communities are critical in leveling the economic playing field so our communities can thrive.”
“Because of similar initiatives aimed at offering healthcare-related training to those who previously worked in the mining industry, our region has been able to retain a portion of our population that would have otherwise been forced to leave,” explained PMC President and CEO Donovan Blackburn. “This ARC POWER funding will allow Pikeville Medical Center to equip a facility that will not only help us continue to grow our staff but offer additional training opportunities to those who wish to further their career in the healthcare industry. We could not have done this without the support of ARC and Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin.”
Blackburn added that the medical training facility would strengthen employment longevity and increase graduation rates by joining students and medical staff in activities and programs as co-participants. In addition to offering training opportunities, the facility will serve as a career center dedicated to developing and delivering educational programs and services centered around healthcare.
Since POWER launched in 2015, ARC has invested more than $284 million in 320 projects across 353 coal-impacted counties. The $46.4 million awarded today is projected to create/retain over 9,306 jobs, attract nearly $525 million in leveraged private investments, and be matched by $59.2 million in additional public and private funds across the Region.
ARC is working with Chamberlin/Dunn LLC, a third-party research firm, to closely monitor, analyze, and evaluate these investments. A new report, published today in conjunction with the announcement, drew on 72 stories representing 44 unique POWER projects funded between fiscal years 2015-2020 to determine the most significant changes that occurred as a result of POWER.
The evaluation found that projects funded through POWER grants met or exceeded targets for jobs retained and/or created, businesses created, workers trained, and revenues increased. Chamberlin/Dunn is continuing to monitor POWER investments and make recommendations to ARC for ongoing programmatic efficiencies.