Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) held a press conference March 19 to provide updated information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re seeing much better numbers than earlier this year,” Donovan Blackburn, PMC CEO said.
Blackburn said that, since the pandemic began, PMC has administered 51,014 COVID tests with 3,014 positive results.
“On Jan. 10 of this year, Pike county had 1,400 active cases,” Blackburn explained. “That was the peak month for the area.”
The hospital, he said, has administered tens of thousands of vaccine doses already.
“As of March 18, PMC has administered 35,279 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Blackburn said. “That breaks down to 3,135 Moderna and 32,144 Pfizer.”
Blackburn said PMC will not be offering the Johnson and Johnson single dose vaccine.
With the success of the pmcvaccine.com website, where people can access to schedule their vaccine, Blackburn announced a change in who can receive a vaccination.
“Beginning March 19, anyone 16 years of age and older and is a Kentucky resident can get vaccinated,” Blackburn said. “PMC is moving quickly into the next phase of the vaccination program.”
Blackburn said that anyone under 18 years of age will have to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
“While we still ask people to use the website to schedule an appointment time, you now can just drive up, fill out the information sheet and get a vaccination,” Blackburn said.
The drive-thru vaccinations are available where the old Jerry’s restaurant was located in Pikeville. Vaccination hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
