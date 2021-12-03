In an effort to address the regional and statewide nursing shortage, Pikeville Medical Center is partnering with the University of Pikeville to offer a new fellowship for nursing students who agree to work for the hospital once they graduate and become certified.
In the new fellowship program, PMC will offer to pay the tuition, room and board of any student who enrolls in UPike’s two-year nursing program and agrees to work for PMC for a period of three years. PMC CEO Donovan Blackburn said that 90 percent of all open seats in UPike’s nursing program, going forward, will be earmarked for this fellowship program. Therefore, he said, if the program grows to 100 seats, 90 of them will come in under the fellowship program by signing a contract with PMC.
“The whole intent is to incentivize not just traditional students, but non-traditional students,” Blackburn said. “If you have someone out there who’s out of school — they’re into a family or they’re getting ready to start, they’re 30 years-old and they want to become a nurse — they can apply, also. UPike is working on a non-traditional pathway as well.”
If a student agrees to take part in the fellowship program and they
graduate, they have a period of 60 days to take their board exam to become licensed to practice nursing in Kentucky. Blackburn said that PMC may not need to hire all of the students who take part in the program, but PMC will still pay their tuition, room and board because those students will find work in other hospitals.
“Once they pass their board and they become licensed in Kentucky, then I will have 60 days to make a hiring decision. Not everyone’s guaranteed a job, but everyone’s guaranteed as long as they fill that process of having their tuition, room & board paid for,” Blackburn said. “Hypothetically, if a student graduates and they have 100 people who graduate, I only need 80 and I’ll hire 80. I don’t need to hire the other 20, but there’s such a high demand nationally that those other 20 are going to work somewhere in this community, and they’ll still be debt free. I still pay, so I may pay for a student who graduates from UPike and goes to work for ARH (Appalachian Regional Healthcare).”
This new incentive, Blackburn explained, is meant to help more students be incentivized to become nurses, as the state and country continues to face a nursing shortage.
According to a 2021 study by the University of St. Augustine, high demand and low supply have created the current nursing shortage in the country. Given the growing demand for healthcare services across a multitude of specialties,
reports project that 1.2 million new registered nurses (RNs) will be needed by 2030 to address the current shortage.
Blackburn said that PMC and other hospitals are experiencing this shortage firsthand, as there are 900 nurses in PMC and only about 650 bedside nurses.
“It’s at a point to where it’s a dire emergency, for lack of a better way of putting it. A lot of hospitals are going to have to face a choice,” Blackburn said. “If you don’t have adequate staffing, then you’re going to have to start cutting back on services. We don’t want to be in that position, but it’s going to happen. I’m on the Board of Directors for the KHA (Kentucky Hospital Association), and everyone’s talking about it.”
UPike President Dr. Burton Webb expressed his gratitude to PMC for offering this fellowship with UPike’s nursing program. He said that he hopes it helps students who may have been worried about the student loan debt that may have come with entering nursing school.
“It’s a really good day for people in the region who want to go into nursing,” Dr. Webb said. “PMC has been a great partner with us for a very long time. It’s just been a great partnership, and I couldn’t be happier.”
Blackburn said that if the state covers the student loans for nursing program students in Kentucky, then that will apply to this fellowship program. Therefore, if that happens, PMC will instead offer a $10,000 stipend through this fellowship program.
“If the state pays it off, then there’s an additional benefit,” he said.