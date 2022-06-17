Traffic was snarled for hours on U.S. 23 in the Coal Run community June 15 after a police chase ended with shots being fired and the suspect being apprehended.
According to the arrest citation, the situation began at 10:48 a.m. with a complaint from RoadTested wrecker service that a male suspect had stolen a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck from their lot.
Pikeville Police officers located the vehicle on Hambley Boulevard and attempted a traffic stop, the citation said.
The suspect, later
identified as Jamie Alvin Rife, 52 of Jewel Ridge, Virginia, failed to stop and continued driving towards Cedar Creek on Hambley Boulevard, the citation said.
Rife, the citation said, swerved several times, nearly striking several police vehicles.
Rife continued through Hurricane Creek missing a set of stop sticks deployed by Kentucky State Police, the citation said.
Rife, according to the citation, continued through Hurricane Creek and entered U.S. 23 at the Boldman bridge and proceeded southbound back toward Pikeville.
Kentucky State Police again deployed stop sticks and Rife apparently crossed the raised median in Coal Run to drive south in the northbound lanes where again, Rife nearly struck several other police vehicles.
Rife came to a stop near the old Big Lots building and was apprehended by officers. During the course of the incident, shots were fired at Rife’s vehicle, but he was not injured, police said.
According to the citation, Rife had a white powder in his nostrils and stated that he had snorted Norco and stated that he had shot methamphetamine and heroin and was coming down off it.
Rife was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges including DUI, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree wanton endangerment, theft, third-degree criminal mischief and driving on a DUI-suspended license..
The situation remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police.