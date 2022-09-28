A collision between a commercial vehicle and a Pike County school bus which was carrying no students resulted in the death of one person.
The wreck occurred shortly before 9 a.m., Sept. 26 on Russell Street in Elkhorn City in a curve.
According to Pike County Schools Superintendent Reed Adkins, two adult employees were on board the school bus at the time of the collision, the driver, and a bus monitor but no students were on the bus.
Adkins said that, to his knowledge, both employees were okay.
Kentucky State Police have not released the name of the victim pending notification of next of kin.
Kentucky State Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash and no other information was available as of presstime Sept. 26.