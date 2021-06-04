The Pike County Sheriff’s Office made multiple arrests during a drug roundup this week.
At least eight arrests were made in Pike County through the roundup, which took place on June 2 in the communities of Phyllis, Pikeville and Virgie. Pike County Sheriff Rodney Scott said that his office conducts drug roundups, like the one that took place on June 2, every three or four months in order to combat the selling and distribution of drugs in the county. He said that his office now often finds methamphetamine as the drug of choice, as well as fentanyl, during drug-related arrests, though noting that fentanyl is dangerous for the officers if they come into contact with it.
“Every three or four months we try to have a drug round-up, and it’s, for a lot of them, an unlucky day. We take drugs very serious,” Scott said. “We don’t do as much prescription drugs. Most of it is meth now, and some of it is fentanyl. (Fentanyl) is very strong, and it can kill you very quick so our officers have to be on their toes and make sure they’re wearing their gloves. It’s very dangerous.”
He encouraged anyone who suspects someone of selling or using drugs to make a call and report it to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office’s anonymous tip line. All calls and reports are kept anonymous. The tip line can be reached at, (606)766-5555.
Those arrested and/or charged during the roundup included:
• Scott Hurley, 40, of Mount Chase Drive, Pikeville, was arrested on the charges of trafficking in controlled substance that was greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine (first offense) and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• William Reid, 54, of Redale Road, Pikeville, was arrested on the charges of trafficking in a controlled substance (unspecified) and trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense, heroin).
• Brandon Johnson, 36, of Hambley Boulevard, Pikeville, was arrested on the charges of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (second or greater offense, methamphetamine) and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Roger Mullins, 29, of Highway 610, Virgie, was arrested on the charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (unspecified).
• Jeffrey Mullins, 31, of Shelby Drive Fork, Shelbiana, was arrested on the charge of first-degree possession of methamphetamine, and he was transported to Pikeville Medical Center.
Police also said that approximately $2,800-3,000 worth of quantities of methamphetamine, quantities of prescription pills and money were seized at the apartment where Roger Mullins and Jeffrey Mullins were arrested on June 2. Police said that after Roger and Jeffrey were arrested, Pike County K9 Copper alerted police to the presence of drugs in the home, and the items were later seized by police.
• Damron Maggard, 63, of Robinson Creek Road, Virgie, was arrested on charges of second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (unspecified) and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• James Worrix, 37, of Grapevine Road, Phyllis, who is already serving time in jail, received the charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (unspecified), receiving stolen property of value worth up to $10,000 and second-degree persistent felony offender.
• James Damron, 31, of Lizzy Fork, Pikeville, who is already serving time in jail, received the charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Four individuals were served criminal summons on charges related to drugs, and one of the individuals was arrested on outstanding warrants.
Police provided the names of five individuals who were unable to be located: Tiffany M. Tackett, Richard D. Thacker, Amber M. Robinson, Charles M. Morrison and Valerie N. Hall.