A social media post of a picture of a uniformed officer and an off-duty officer has resulted in at least one suspension.
The City of Coal Run released the following statement on the issue:
“It has come to our attention that an offensive photograph of Coal Run Police Officer Ashley Cook has been circulated on social media.
The photograph was taken shortly after Officer Cook graduated from the Department of Criminal Justice Training academy in Richmond, while she was still on campus.
In light of this matter, Officer Cook has been suspended without pay pending a departmental investigation into the matter.
Officer Cook will remain on suspension until April 14, 2022, when a disciplinary hearing will occur.”
No further comment was issued.
KSP CVE have not responded to inquiries regarding their officer also in the picture.