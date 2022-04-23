Police said a Pike County man fled from Mingo County West Virginia, deputies on April 19, and proceeded to lead officers on a high-speed chase through a residential community and a portion of Williamson’s business district.
According to Deputy Max Mounts, he observed Ikey McCoy, 52, of Belfry, sitting slumped in his vehicle was parked on the side of the road on U.S. 52 . Mounts stopped to check on him and requested his license, registration and proof of insurance.
While Mounts was checking his identification, he was informed by West Virginia State Police Trooper Jennings that McCoy possibly had an outstanding capias against him, Mounts wrote in a criminal complaint..
Mounts wrote that he asked McCoy to step out of the vehicle. He refused, put the vehicle in drive and fled.
“(McCoy) was fleeing from this officer on U.S. 52 North towards Williamson at speeds of 90 mph in a 35-mph zone,” Mounts stated. “The defendant showed reckless indifference towards the safety of the general public by passing cars on a double line through East Williamson.”
Mount said the pursuit continued to the intersection of U.S. 52 and U.S. 119 where McCoy began traveling northbound in the southbound lane of U.S. 119 and turned into West Williamson at West Fourth Avenue and went through the residential Fairview Addition back toward U.S. 119.
The chase ended at the U.S. 52 North intersection with U.S. 119 at Goodman Hollow where additional law enforcement officers were waiting.
McCoy was arrested on a felony charge of fleeing from an officer in a vehicle with reckless indifference and a misdemeanor charge of no insurance. He was arraigned in front of Mingo County Magistrate Donald Samson.
He is currently in custody at the Southwestern Regional Jail in Holden on a $10,000 full cash bond from the Mingo County incident and a second $10,000 full cash bond for two charges in Logan County.