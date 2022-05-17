A Pikeville man was indicted recently by a Pike grand jury after he allegedly attempted to prevent responders from treating a woman who had reportedly ingested drugs and was overdosing.
The grand jury indicted Elijah Childress, 39, of Mt. Martha Drive, on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment (a class D felony) and obstructing governmental operations related to an incident which occurred on Feb. 6
According to an arrest citation in the case written by Pikeville Police Officer Brandon Martin, on that date, Pikeville dispatch received a call reporting that the caller was on the phone with a woman at Childress’ residence who had “taken something and stopped talking.”
The caller, the citation said, told dispatchers they could hear the woman struggling and making “gurgling noises.”
Martin wrote that PPD officers responded, along with Pikeville Fire/EMS and were met at the door of the residence by Childress.
Childress, the citation said, told officers both he and the woman were OK. Martin wrote that officers told Childress that they needed to check on her to make sure, but Childress told the responders they could not enter the residence.
Lt. Chad Branham, the citation said, yelled loudly for the woman but got no answer and, along with EMS, entered the residence and found the woman unconscious on the floor.
Childress, the citation said, tried to get between the woman and responders, saying she was OK and that the responders needed to leave, at which time Martin placed Childress under arrest.
While outside the residence, the citation said, Childress would not stop screaming and cursing, and Martin noted that Childress smelled strongly of alcoholic beverages.
EMS personnel, the citation said, administered two doses of Narcan to the woman at the scene, but she did not respond and was taken to Pikeville Medical Center, where she was treated.
Other indictments handed down by the grand jury included:
• Matthew M. Wolford, 44, of Nicholas Fork Road, Freeburn, on charges of first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief and theft of services.
• Mackenzie Williams-Harvey, 36, of Flemming Drive, Elizabethtown, on charges of first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.
• James Kelly, 44, of Fife Fork Road, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI and a traffic charge.
• Sarah Hatfield, 32, of Narrows Branch, Hardy, on charges of theft and first-degree criminal mischief.
• Patricia Tucker, 52, of Weddington Branch Road, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault.
• Karen Sanders, 47, of Island Creek Road, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic charges.
• William James, 29, of West Market Street, Louisville, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• David Myron Hicks, 49, of Redale Road, Pikeville, and Gabe Allen Deboard, 28, of Zebulon Highway, Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Anthony Bartley, 33, of Dry Fork Road, Elkhorn City, on charges of third-degree burglary, theft and being a persistent felony offender in the second degree.
• Jodi Fuller, 36, of Mayor Justice Road, Phyllis, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (two counts) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Michelle Raye Werkheiser, 56, of Right Fork of Mills Branch, Ashcamp, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
• Antonio Thomas, 31, of Cricket Lane, Elizabethtown, on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and being a persistent felony offender in the second degree.
• Crystal Tackett, 43, of Penwood Drive, Ermine, on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (two counts) And third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Kenneth Hall, 48, of Ridgeline Road, Pikeville, on a charge of tampering with a prisoner monitoring device.
• Tabitha Adams, 41, of Ky. 610 West, Jenkins, on a charge of tampering with a prisoner monitoring device.
• James Blackburn, 30, of Fourth Street, South Williamson, on a charge of tampering with a prisoner monitoring device.
• Justin Anderson, 44, of Zebulon Highway, Pikeville, on a charge of tampering with a prisoner monitoring device.
• Nathan Scott, 25, of Hensley Branch of Smith Fork, Phelps, on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first-degree promoting contraband, driving on a suspended license, being a persistent felony offender in the second degree and traffic charges.
• Jessica Tackett, 31, of Meathouse Road, Kimper, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.
• Daniel Sword, 31, of New Bethel Church Road, Fredonia, on charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, being a persistent felony offender in the first degree and a traffic charge.
• Barry D. McClanahan Jr., 29, and Timothy Darrell Lell, 43, both of Bones Branch, Phelps, on a charge of receiving stolen property. McClanahan was also indicted on a charge of being a persistent felony offender in the second degree.
• James Baker, 53, of Collins Highway, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic charge.
• Janie Wolford, 49, of Camp Creek Road, Stopover, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Buddy Sullivan, 26, of Camp Creek Road, Stopover, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
• Debra A. Miller, 37, of Rawl, W.Va., on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Rodney Lovern, 46, of Horseshoe Drive, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (two counts), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Melody Terry, 41, of Moore Branch Road, Beaver, on charges of identity theft and being a persistent felony offender in the second degree.
• Rita Lynn Hall, 55, of Allen Branch Road, Ermine, on a charge of second-offense DUI (a misdemeanor).
• Jeremy Sullivan, 31, of South Bridge Street, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.
• Matthew Stalker, 39, of Northwood Drive, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
• Timothy Rice, 51, of Combs Drive, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
• Michael Frasure, 42, of Barn Branch, Harold, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and a traffic charge.
Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.