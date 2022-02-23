WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — The Mingo County (West Virginia) Sheriff's Office is investigating a recent string of catalytic converter thefts in the area.
The most recent occurrence was in a parking lot used by Asplundh in Williamson near U.S. 119. During this incident, catalytic converts were stolen from seven trucks between 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 20, according to Mingo County Sheriff Joe Smith.
The sheriff’s office is currently looking for three white males in conjunction with this theft. One of the males has a tattoo under his eye and another on the right side of his neck that says “Smitty.” The men fled the scene in a silver Kia Optima headed toward Logan.
“This is a type of crime that fluctuates with the price of metal,” Smith said. “Catalytic converter thefts are happening now at a higher rate.”
He called catalytic converter theft a crime of opportunity and said thieves can remove the catalytic converters from vehicles in just a matter of minutes.
“We find this type of theft more in parking lots, park and ride areas and in locations with poor lighting and no cameras,” Smith said. “There have been reports of catalytic converter thefts in Logan (West Virginia) and Pike County recently as well. People need to be careful where they park and to check on their vehicles as regularly as possible.”