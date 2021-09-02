Kentucky Power, along with several partners hosted a day-long food drive Aug. 26 at several locations throughout Eastern Kentucky.
The purpose of ‘Power up the pantry’ was to help replenish supplies at area food banks.
The donations raised will benefit God’s Pantry Food Bank and communities served by Facing Hunger Food Bank.
Organizers recognized that due to employment issues due to Covid and with winter on the way, many families may find it difficult to put food on the table.
“The employees at Kentucky Power know the people who are having a hard time due to financial difficulties,” Linda Bevins, an employee at Kentucky Power said. “They’re our family, our friends, our neighbors, many are our parents and grandparents and we care about our people.”
Dwan Carey, volunteer coordinator with God’s Pantry Food Bank was very happy Kentucky Power and other partners stepped up to help.
“We are so grateful and thankful to partner with Kentucky Power and the other partners,” Carey said. “We are in 50 counties and there’s several locations today where people can drop off non-perishable food items or make a monetary donation.”
The event had drop off locations in Ashland, Prestonsburg, Hazard and in Pikeville.
“Monetary donations can help us the most,” Carey explained. “With a one dollar donation we can distribute eight meals because of our buying power.”
People who missed the event can still donate online at, www.godspantryfoodbank.org.
“This is one of those cases where you get a bigger blessing from giving than what you do from receiving it back,” Bevins said. “And this is a great blessing.”