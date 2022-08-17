Pikeville Police said an attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit and the arrest of the driver on numerous charges.
According to an arrest citation written by PPD Officer Zachary Bowens, at 2:32 a.m. on Aug. 11, while patrolling the Cedar Creek and Cedar Hills area, he observed a 2007 Toyota Corolla traveling at a high rate of speed on Cedar Hills Road. The vehicle, Bowens wrote, was traveling 50 mph in a 35 mph zone, and crossed the center line.
Bowens, the citation said, attempted to get behind the vehicle, at which time it began to travel at a high rate of speed on Island Creek Road, crossing the center line again.
The vehicle, Bowens wrote, continued to travel at a high rate of speed, crossing into the opposing lane several times before taking a sudden right turn onto Marion Branch Road, where PPD Office Patrick Coleman and Kentucky State Police Trooper Braxton Whitmore assisted.
While the Corolla traveled into the industrial park area of Marion Branch, a large amount of smoke was observed coming from it, the citation said.
The vehicle traveled onto a dirt road, Bowens wrote, where the driver, Rodney Lovern, 46, of Horseshoe Drive, Pikeville, exited and fled on foot. Whitmore, the citation said, deployed his Taser and incapacitated Lovern, at which time he was arrested.
Lovern was placed under arrest, the citation said, and officers found under his hat on the ground quantities of a white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine, a brown powder substance believed to be heroin and marijuana.
Lovern was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of DUI, driving on a suspended license, second-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), resisting arrest, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), possession of marijuana, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic charges.