PPD: Bardstown caught sexually harassing women multiple times, also charged with stalking

A Pike District Judge this week ordered that a Bardstown man be released from custody only after being transported to Lexington after the man was arrested twice in a week including in one incident in which he allegedly stalked and harassed women in a sexual manner.
According to court documents, on Aug. 9, Jonathan Mattingly, 36, of Slate Run, Bardstown, was arrested by Pikeville Police Officer Alexis Stambaugh after she was dispatched to a call that a man was harassing admissions staff at the University of Pikeville, before leaving on foot toward Hambley Boulevard.
Stambaugh wrote that when she made contact with Mattingly, she recognized Mattingly because she and PPD Chief Michael Riddle had responded the day before to a call from the WestCare Emergency Shelter reporting that Mattingly was making sexual comments toward females at the shelter and refused to leave after being asked to do so.
When UPike security informed Mattingly in Stambaugh’s presence that he would not be allowed to come back on the university’s campus, he yelled profanity.
Mattingly was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on a charge of second-degree disorderly conduct and released Aug. 10 on his own recognizance under conditions set by Pike District Judge Robert Wright.
On the afternoon of Aug. 11,court documents show, PPD Officer Chandler Nelson was dispatched to the area of Pikeville Commons in reference to a man who was harassing people and saying “very vulgar things” to them.
Nelson wrote that two other complaints had been called in on the man prior to the officer’s arrival at the shopping center.
Nelson wrote that he learned that the man, later identified as Mattingly, had been asked to leave at least two businesses in Pikeville Commons. While Nelson was at Pikeville Commons, he wrote, the PPD received another complaint stating that the man was harassing people at the Cassady Boulevard Food City nearby.
Nelson wrote that he placed Mattingly under arrest and spoke with the juvenile victim and her mother, who told the officer in a written statement that, while in Moe’s restaurant, Mattingly had approached them and told them they were beautiful and he’d like for them to model for him, adding that he did boudoir photos.
The juvenile and her mother left and went to Food City, Nelson wrote, where Mattingly again approached the underage girl and brushed up against her back while she was on the phone with the mother, who was still outside the store.
The mother, the citation said, ran inside to find her daughter who was standing with the manager crying. The manager, the citation said, stated she saw the contact happen, pulled the girl to the side and told Mattingly to leave.
The girl and her mother, Nelson wrote, were distraught and scared of Mattingly, and stayed inside the store until he was transported from the scene.
Mattingly was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct and second-degree stalking.
Court documents show Mattingly pleaded not guilty to the charges on Aug. 12 before Judge Wright, who ordered that he be held on a $2,000 or 10% bond, with the provision that, upon release, he be transported by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office to an address on Mechanic Street in Lexington, where he could be released.