Pikeville Police charged several individuals in two separate drug trafficking cases over the weekend, court documents show.
According to court documents, the first set of arrests occurred in the afternoon hours of April 30, when officers responded to a complaint by a contractor at the Hatfield Mccoy Lodge who had entered a room there and reportedly seen an intoxicated woman, along with drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Upon arrival, the citation said, Officer Zachary Bowens knocked on the motel room door, at which time he saw the blinds pull back and suddenly move forward.
“I then heard movement inside the room, glass breaking and the toilet flushing,” Bowens wrote. “It was at this time I knocked on the door again and announced my presence before entering the room as I believed evidence was being destroyed at the time.”
After entering the room, Bowens wrote, he made contact with Austin D. Slone, 27, of Bent Branch Road, Pikeville, Justin D. Bryant, 37, of Wall Street, Pikeville, and Rachel D. Kinney, 24, of Allegheny Road, Hellier.
After Slone had exited the room’s bathroom, Bowens wrote, he found a large plastic bag and a small plastic bag with a
white substance in it. Bowens wrote that, at that time, he believed that Slone and Bryant were destroying evidence.
Bowens wrote that he observed several items of drug paraphernalia throughout the room, including plastic bags, working scales and capped syringes. The citation said officers also found several containers with a dark powder substance believed to be heroin and several containers of a white substance believed to be methamphetamine. A Ruger .38 revolver was also found under the bed, Bowens wrote.
Bowens wrote in the citation that officers also found several white pills identified as Xanax and a large amount of currency.
All three individuals in the room were lodged in the Pike County Detention Center:
Bryant was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense, heroin), tampering with physical evidence and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Kinney was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense, heroin), possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court.
Slone was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense, heroin), tampering with physical evidence and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.
A second set of arrest occurred, court documents show, when officers went to an apartment at Owens Drive to serve a search warrant.
While serving the warrant, Bowens wrote, officers found several bags containing a substance believed to be heroin, a quantity of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, a quantity of a substance believed to be THC wax and a quantity of marijuana.
Four were arrested at the apartment, court documents show:
William G. Reid Jr., 31, of Redale Road, Pikeville, on charges of first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in marijuana, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (unspecified) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
William G. Reid Sr., 54, of Redale Road, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree promoting contraband.
Cory D. Branham, 30, of Walters Road, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified) and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Amanda M. Adkins, 38, of Newsome Branch, Virgie, on charges of first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of marijuana.