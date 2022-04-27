Two people were arrested last week on charges including trafficking in methamphetamine.
The first arrest occurred on the evening of April 20 when, according to an arrest citation, Pikeville Police Officer Kevin Johnson responded to a report from Lowe’s that Charles Lawson, 34, of Hurricane Branch, Pikeville, was highly intoxicated and attempting to return items for which he had no receipt.
While en route, Johnson wrote, he was advised that Lawson was attempting to leave in 2017 Ford Fusion. Johnson wrote that he saw Lawson getting into the vehicle in the parking lot and discovered that Lawson’s driver’s license was suspended.
The citation said Johnson conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle at which time he noticed that Lawson, who told the officer he was prescribed Xanax, was intoxicated. Lawson, the citation said, was unable to successfully complete field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest.
Johnson wrote that he and Officer Brandon Martin searched Lawson’s person and vehicle following the arrest. During the vehicle search, the citation said, Martin found a “large amount” of methamphetamine in a plastic bag, as well as two sets of digital scales and a pill bottle not prescribed to Lawson which contained four pills believed to be Xanax and several broken pills. A suboxone strip, the citation said, was found in Lawson’s wallet.
Lawson was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), DUI, driving on a suspended license and traffic charges.
A second arrest occurred a short time later when Pikeville Police Officer Alexis Stambaugh and Officer Daniel Fields observed a male subject who appeared to be having trouble maintaining his balance and was making unnatural, erratic movements.
Stambaugh wrote that the officers made contact with the subject, later identified as Derrick Bevins, 43, of Peach Orchard Drive, Pikeville, and noted that he was fidgeting and appeared intoxicated. The citation said a search of Bevins’ coat, which was tied around his waist, led to the discovery of a “substantial amount” of a crystal substance in plastic bags believed to be methamphetamine. Stambaugh wrote that the amount was greater than what would be possessed for personal use.
Stambaugh wrote that she informed Bevins he was under arrest, at which time Bevins jerked away from the officers and attempted to run but was taken to the ground by the officers. While on the ground, the citation said, Bevins refused to place his hands behind his back until the officers did so for him.
Bevins, the citation said, stated he had just purchased an “8 ball” for himself earlier in the day.
Bevins was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of public intoxication, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and resisting arrest.