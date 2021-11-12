After several months of investigation, officers with the Pikeville Police Department fanned out this week to execute sealed indictment warrants against several people charged with being involved in drug trafficking and other crimes in the county.
Beginning in the early morning hours Nov. 10, teams of officers, some with tactical medics embedded, began the search for those named in the indictment warrants.
“This roundup was based on investigative information gathered by Pikeville Police investigators over several months,” said PPD Public Information Officer Tony Conn. “The roundup was successful in getting both people and drugs off the street.
“Our detectives put in many hours of investigation to put these cases together and today that hard work culminated in these arrests,” Conn said.
Nine people were arrested under drug and various other charges. Those arrested included:
• James Morgan, 46, of Jefferson Street, Pikeville, on a charge of trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Justin Bryant, 37, of Wall Street, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (four counts), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), being a persistent felony offender in the first degree, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of a prescription drug not in a proper container, second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, first-degree promoting contraband, possession of a defaced firearm and possession of a defaced firearm by a convicted felon.
• Michael S. Slone, 39, of Ferguson Lane, Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Timothy Cecil, 59, of Flora Street, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin).
• Robert T. Caylor Jr., 30, of Mullins Addition, Pikeville, on a charge of contempt of court.
• Faith Hamilton, 36, of South Mayo Trail, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (two counts) and failure to appear in court.
• Audrey S. Skeens, 33, of Julius Avenue, Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Scott Hurley, 41, of Mount Chase Drive, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
• Kevin D. Adams, 47, of Abner Fork, Belcher, on a charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Conn said other arrests are pending.
The fight continues against the drug epidemic plaguing the region, Conn said.
“This was a good day because we all got to go home safe and the criminals went to jail,” Conn said.