A Pike man and woman were arrested this week, after police received a complaint reporting that they were passed out in a vehicle on U.S. 23. The arrest was also the second for the man in that same day, according to court documents.
According to an arrest citation by Pikeville Police Officer Zachary Bowens, the first arrest of Joshua Preece, 42, of Hurricane Creek Road, Kimper, occurred at 5:46 p.m. on Sept. 28, when he responded to complaint of a male passed out in a vehicle at the intersection of U.S. 119 and U.S. 23 in Pikeville. Upon arrival, Bowens wrote, he was informed the driver, later identified as Preece, was attempting to leave the scene and was turning back onto U.S. 119.
Bowens wrote he got behind the vehicle and saw it cross the fog line twice and saw it weaving in its lane of travel.
Bowens wrote that he initiated a traffic stop and contacted Preece, who Bowens wrote appeared intoxicated. Preece, the citation said, told the officer he had smoked marijuana earlier.
Preece, the citation said, was unable to successfully complete field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest, Bowens wrote that, during a subsequent search of Preece’s vehicle, he found several spoons, used syringes and cotton swabs.
The citation said Preece was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center at 8:19 p.m. on charges of DUI and traffic charges. Jail records show he was released just two hours later on his own recognizance.
At 12:08 a.m. on Sept. 29, less than two hours after Preece’s release, Pikeville Police Officer Kevin Johnson was dispatched to a complaint of a vehicle parked at the intersection of U.S. 23 and Stone Coal Road, in which a man and woman were passed out.
Upon arrival, Johnson wrote, he found Joshua Preece and his wife, Suzanne Preece, 38, passed out in the vehicle, which was running and in “drive.”
Johnson wrote that, once both Joshua Preece and Suzanne Preece were awake, the officers found a syringe in the middle console of the vehicle and later found a small plastic bag containing an off-white powder substance believed to be heroin.
Joshua Preece was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), possession of drug paraphernalia, third-offense DUI and a traffic charge, while Suzanne Preece was lodged in the jail on a charge of public intoxication.
Both Joshua Preece and Suzanne Preece were employed by the Pike County Schools District as teachers prior to the incident.
Superintendent Reed Adkins said that he met with Joshua Preece and Suzanne Preece on Sept. 30. Joshua Preece resigned from his position as teacher in the Pike County Schools District and Suzanne Preece was terminated from her position as teacher, he said.
“We don’t condone that type of behavior around our students in the Pike County school system,” Adkins said. “It’s a very unfortunate situation, but those kinds of things will not be tolerated.”