Two arrests on drug charges Feb. 11 stemmed from more than a week of investigation by the Pikeville Police Department that police said was focused on an area of the city that has seen an increase in drug activity and a link to several recent overdoses.
Pikeville Police Chief Mike Riddle said the investigation focused on trafficking taking place in the Redale Road area of Pikeville and resulted in five arrests, as well as the seizure of a quantity of narcotics and firearms.
“These officers work tirelessly to try to combat the drug problem in Pikeville,” he said.
The investigation, Riddle said, involved officers throughout the department, including patrol officers and investigators and was considered successful.
“The end result of this operation was several arrests, lots of drugs off the streets and possibly some lives saved,” he said.
There are a number of recent overdoses, Riddle said, that are suspected to stem from the drug trafficking in that area of Pikeville.
The Feb. 11 arrests, according to court documents, stemmed from search warrants obtained by the department for two residences on Dobbins Drive in Pikeville which focused on two individuals living at both residences — Tabitha R. Adams, 41, and William Grady Reid Jr., 31.
During the search, according to an arrest citation, officers located several baggies of a crystal-like substance that appears to be methamphetamine, working weight scales, baggies, pills believed to be clonazepam and an AR-15-style .22 rifle.
Adams was arrested on a charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and Reid was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.
The other arrests over the past several days included the arrests of Tony Coleman, 40, and Alycea Kendrick, 23, both of Ky. 610 West, Virgie. Both are facing, among other charges, drug trafficking, with Coleman facing a charge of trafficking in methamphetamine and Kendrick facing a charge of trafficking in marijuana.
Riddle said the department is also grateful to Pike District Judge Robert Wright, who assisted by issuing search warrants integral to the investigation.
According to Riddle, the department is continuing to target the trafficking of illegal narcotics throughout the community.
“If you’re dealing drugs here, we’re going to relentlessly pursue you,” he said.