PPD: Drugs, guns, cash found during warrant arrest

While serving an arrest warrant on June 22, Pikeville Police allegedly found a large quantity of heroin, as well as guns and cash.
Court records show Brian K. Hall, 46, of Harolds Branch, was arrested on charges including, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest, first-degree disorderly conduct and first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin).
Police said they found an AR-15 type rifle with a loaded magazine, a shotgun with several boxes of ammunition and $3,090 in cash in addition to a quantity of heroin while serving the warrant against Hall.
Hall was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center.
For more on this story, check out the June 24 edition of the News-Express.