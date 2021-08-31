A Phelps woman was arrested on felony charges including bribery of a public servant after Pikeville Police said she attempted to pay her way out of a DUI arrest.
According to court documents, in the early morning hours of Aug. 27, PPD Officer Colby Hobson was dispatched to the Extra Mile gas station on U.S. 23 in reference to a female who was asleep in a running vehicle parked at a gas pump.
Hobson arrived on scene, the documents said, and found that the driver, Tierra Lashae Fonner, 27, of 5th Street, Phelps, slumped over the steering wheel of the vehicle, which was running, but in park.
Hobson wrote that he asked Fonner if she was under the influence of any intoxicants, to which she replied she “had been crying and was sleepy.”
Fonner, the citation said, was unable to successfully complete field sobriety tests and told Hobson, “I’ll give you money if you let me go.”
The citation said that, after Fonner was placed under arrest, he searched her vehicle, finding a small baggie containing a crystal–like substance believed to be methamphetamine, as well as various prescription pills and pieces of prescription pills.
Fonner, the citation said, told Hobson she had been exposed to COVID-19 and was transported to Pikeville Medical Center for testing. While awaiting the test result, the citation said, Fonner told Hobson, “I’ll give you $300 to let me go.”
The citation said the COVID-19 test came back negative and Fonner was booked into the Pike County Detention Center on charges of DUI, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, bribery of a public servant and failure to appear in court.