A Pikeville woman was arrested on several charges recently after she allegedly was found to be driving under the influence with an infant in her vehicle and then allegedly attempted to bring drugs into the Pike County Detention Center.
According to court documents, in the early morning hours of July 14, Pikeville Police Officer Zachary Bowens observed a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze with one working headlight and a loud exhaust traveling on Cedar Hills Road. The vehicle, Bowens wrote, made a wide right turn onto Cedar Creek and Bowens initiated a traffic stop.
Bowens wrote in the citation that, upon contact with the driver, Lisa May, 42, of East Shelbiana Road, he observed that she appeared intoxicated, but she told the officer there were no narcotics inside the vehicle. The citation said Bowens also observed a four-month-old child in the rear passenger seat.
May, the citation said, was unable to successfully complete field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest.
Bowens wrote that, during a subsequent search, he found a white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine in May’s purse.
She was transported to the Pike County Detention Center after submitting to a blood test, court documents said. During the transportation to the jail, Bowens wrote, he asked May several times if she had any other illegal narcotics on her person and she answered that she did not.
However, while being booked into the jail, the citation said, Corrections Officer Amber Wagner found a white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine in May’s pants pocket.
May was charged with DUI, endangering the welfare of a minor, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree promoting contraband and a traffic charge.
Court records show she pleaded not guilty to the charges on July 14 before Pike District Judge Tommy May, who set a partially secured $3,000 bond for her release and ordered, in addition to the standard bond conditions, that she have no contact with any person under the age of 18 unless approved.