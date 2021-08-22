A Pikeville man was arrested on charges including DUI this week after he allegedly hit a parked car on Hambley Boulevard in Pikeville Aug. 17.
According to an arrest citation written by Pikeville Police Officer Daniel Fields, at nearly 9 a.m., Aug . 17, he was dispatched to Hambley Boulevard near Akers Family Chiropractic in reference to a two-vehicle crash.
Upon arrival, Fields wrote, he located the driver of a 2006 Buick Rendezvous, Samuel Anderson, 35, of 3rd Street.
The investigation, according to the citation, revealed that Anderson had been driving on Hambley Boulevard when his vehicle struck a parked vehicle belonging to Dr. Adam Akers beside the roadway. Anderson, the citation said, smelled strongly of alcohol and told officers he must have fallen asleep, causing the crash.
Anderson, the citation said, was unable to successfully complete field sobriety tests and a PBT test performed on-scene showed he had a blood alcohol level of .096, greater than the .08 at which someone is legally considered to be driving while intoxicated in Kentucky.
Anderson was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of DUI, driving on a suspended license and a traffic charge.
Court records show that Anderson was also charged with DUI and driving on a suspended license in a June incident in Pikeville, and was charged with driving on a suspended license in connection with a July 19 incident.