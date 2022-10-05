Two Floyd County men were arrested recently after, police said, an incident which started with a vehicle pursuit.
According to an arrest citation written by Pikeville Police Officer Kevin Johnson, in the early morning hours of Oct. 2 he attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2001 Toyota Tacoma which had a canceled registration and a junked title.
Johnson wrote that while he was following the vehicle, the driver, Walter Moore Jr., 45, of Evans Lane, Grethel, ran a stop sign at the intersection of Cedar Creek and Cedar Hills, did not give a turn signal and had a license plate that was not illuminated.
Johnson wrote that, when he turned his emergency equipment on, Moore did not stop and drove in both lanes of traffic, disregarding all traffic signs. The vehicle, Johnson wrote, continued on to Hurricane Creek Road and then onto Davis Road before becoming stuck in the mud.
Johnson wrote that Moore continued to try to flee and officers busted a window of the vehicle and deployed Tasers on both Moore and the passenger, Levi C. Tackett, 34, and still had to remove them from the vehicle and force them into handcuffs.
Both Moore and Tackett, documents said, had active arrest warrants.
A search of the vehicle, Johnson wrote, revealed two plastic bags containing a substance believed to be methamphetamine, glass pipes and two guns.
Both Moore and Tackett were lodged in the Pike County Detention Center.
Moore was charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of handgun by convicted felon, first-degree possession of a controlled substance first-offense (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI, driving on suspended license, reckless driving, resisting arrest, parole violation and failure to appear in court.
Tackett was charged with resisting arrest, first-degree possession of a controlled substance first-offense (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court.