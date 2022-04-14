PPD: Duo arrested on numerous charges after shoplifting incident

A Pikeville woman and Virgie woman were arrested on numerous charges April 13 after, police said, they shoplifted from a local store, with one dumping the stolen items and resisting arrest and the other refusing to comply with officers and later being charged with attempting to bring drugs into the Pike County Detention Center.
According to court documents, on April 13, Pikeville Police officers Amanda Lowe and Larry Thacker were dispatched to the Pikeville Walmart Supercenter to respond to a report of shoplifters.
The officers, according to court documents, learned that store loss prevention personnel had attempted to stop the shoplifter, but she had jumped into the passenger side of a 2019 Hyundai Sonata, which had left the parking lot and turned right onto Thompson Road, heading toward U.S. 23.
Thacker wrote that he located the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and was able to stop it at the traffic lights at U.S. 23.
Thacker, the citation said, approached the driver’s side of the vehicle and asked the driver, later identified as Quanesha M. Little, 25, of Wagner Station Road, Pikeville, to roll down her window, to which she responded, “I am not going to roll the (expletive) window down.” Thacker wrote that he told Little several times to roll the window down, but received the same response.
Thacker wrote that he then told Little to step out of the car, to which she responded, “I am not getting out of the (expletive) car.” The citation said Thacker told Little several times to step out, but she refused, at which time he attempted to open the door and get her out of the vehicle. However, the citation said, Little refused until Thacker pointed his Taser at her, at which time she got out of the vehicle and was handcuffed.
It was discovered, the citation said, that Little had active arrest warrants.
Lowe wrote that she responded to the traffic stop and identified the passenger of the vehicle as Casondra P. Smith, 24, of Virgie High Street, Virgie, who also had an active arrest warrant.
Lowe wrote in the citation that she asked Smith to exit the vehicle, but she wouldn’t comply and had to be assisted from the vehicle. Smith, the citation said, pulled away and twisted her body in an attempt to avoid being handcuffed.
Smith was placed under arrest, Lowe wrote, and the officers learned from Walmart loss prevention that Smith had concealed the items from the store in a large bag, which was not in the vehicle. Smith, the citation said, stated she didn’t have one.
Thacker, the citation said, told Lowe that he had seen the vehicle slow down in the area of Lykins Creek. Sgt. Sonny Buckley went to that location and found a purse matching the description given by loss prevention which contained the stolen items, which were valued at $127.06.
Smith, the citation said, told Lowe while en route to the jail that she made a bad choice to shoplift and ran and tossed the purse because she was scared.
Smith was lodged in the jail on charges of theft, tampering with physical evidence and resisting arrest.
Little was lodged in the jail on charges of theft, first-degree disorderly conduct and menacing. Court documents said that, while Little was being booked into the jail, she was searched, which led to jail officers locating four orange pills identified as suboxone in a body cavity.
Little was further charged with second-degree promoting contraband and second-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified).