Two Pikeville men were arrested recently on charges that they were involved in the assault and robbery of an elderly woman.
According to court documents, on Jan. 13, Pikeville Police Officer Josh Tackett was dispatched to Peach Tree Apartments in Pikeville in reference to an assault.
Upon arrival, Tackett wrote in the citation, he spoke with the victim in the case who said that Keith Little, 42, of Redale Road, had assaulted her. The victim, Tackett wrote, was bleeding from the nose and mouth and had bruising around her neck consistent with strangulation. The victim, the citation said, told officers that Little had hit her several times in the face and squeezed her throat while holding her down and striking her in the face with his other hand while she was in her car. The victim also told officers that Little and William J. Leeper, 35, of Poplar Street, had
stolen several items from her during and immediately after the assault.
The items stolen, Tackett wrote, included a purse, wallet, medication, cash, debit cards and identification. Several of the items, the citation said, were found on the ground below the back window of an apartment into which Little and Leeper had run after the assault, while the rest of the items were eventually found inside the apartment.
Tackett wrote that, while officers were talking with the victim, Little came running out of an apartment screaming and cursing at the victim and officer.
The citation said that Tackett drew his firearm and told Little to show him his hands and place them on the hood of the officer’s cruiser. Little finally complied, the citation said, and when Tackett approached him to place him in handcuffs, Little took his hands off the cruiser and approached Tackett in an “aggressive manner.” After gaining compliance, the citation said, Tackett attempted again to handcuff Little, while Little cursed and screamed at the victim and officer.
After placing Little in one handcuff, the citation said, Little attempted to pull away, but Tackett was able to eventually get him in both handcuffs.
The citation said that Little continued to act erratically and resisted being escorted to Tackett’s cruiser. Officer Tommy Fouts arrived on scene, the citation said, and assisted Tackett in getting Little into the cruiser, but Little’s mouth and nose were injured in the struggle, causing him to bleed from the mouth.
While in the back seat, Tackett wrote, Little spat blood all over the cage area of the vehicle, including the carpeted head liner. Tackett wrote in the citation that he got into his vehicle to retrieve his camera, at which time Little attempted to spit blood on him, and was able to spit blood onto the driver’s seat, steering wheel, driver’s door handle, dash, laptop and carpeted head liner in the driver’s compartment, as well as Tackett’s uniform hat.
Little was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree strangulation, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct and third-degree assault, while Leeper was arrested on a charge of first-degree robbery.