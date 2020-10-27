Two people were arrested last week on charges including methamphetamine trafficking after Pikeville Police responded to a call of suspicious activity in a parking lot.
According to an arrest citation by PPD Officer Zachary Bowens, on Oct. 23, he responded to a call reporting suspicious activity in the parking lot of the Town and Country Shopping Center. The caller, the citation said, reported that a male was passed out in the driver’s seat of a vehicle and a female was scratching at her face in the vehicle. Upon arrival, the citation said, Bowens observed Jason Estep, 40, of Lick Branch Phelps, passed out in the driver’s seat with his seatbelt on. The passenger, Jada Ratliff, 42, of Observer Road, Vansant, Virginia, was scratching the side of her face while putting makeup on the other side of her face, the citation said.
Bowens wrote that he woke Estep up and asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle. Estep, the citation said, told the officer there was not, and consented to a search of his person and vehicle.
During the search of Estep, the citation said, Bowens found a small plastic bag with a white crystal-like substance in his pocket. The substance, Bowens wrote, weighed 8 grams. During a search of the vehicle, the citation said, Bowens found a bag containing 18 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine.
The citation said that PPD Officer Amanda Lowe searched Ratliff’s person, and found 10 pills believed to be oxycodone, two pills believed to be cloneazepam and a plastic bag containing 6 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine.
Lowe, the citation said, also located a vial in the vehicle which contained 12 pills believed to be a legend drug. Bowens, the citation said, also found a bag in the vehicle containing $3,020 in cash. Based on the amounts of drugs and the cash found, Bowens wrote, he believes both Estep and Ratliff were engaged in trafficking in methamphetamine and opiates.
Both were lodged in the Pike County Detention Center. Estep was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (two counts), DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of a legend drug and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Ratliff was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (two counts), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of a legend drug and public intoxication.
Estep was also charged with first-degree promoting contraband, court documents show, after Deputy Jailer Keith Johnson was performing a search of Estep’s person on his being booked into the jail and found $5,970 in cash in Estep’s underwear.
