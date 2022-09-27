Pikeville Police arrested a duo recently indicted on felony charges Sept. 26 after a traffic stop led officers to find nearly 2 ounces of fentanyl.
According to court documents, at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Sept 26, PPD Officer Zachary Bowens was patrolling in the Cedar Hills area when he saw a 2010 Toyota Camry traveling toward Island Creek Road at a high rate of speed. The vehicle, Bowens noted, also had a loud exhaust and the vehicle registration was shown to be canceled for failure to maintain insurance.
Bowens stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Alycea Kendrick, 24, of Ky. 610 West, Pikeville, and the passenger Jesse U. Thacker, 42, of Thacker Bottom, Pikeville, the citation said.
Kendrick, the citation said, gave verbal consent to search the vehicle after being asked if there was anything illegal inside.
During a search of the vehicle, Bowens wrote, he located bag behind the driver’s seat which contained a working digital scale, several individual-sized plastic bags and a plastic bag containing approximately 52 grams of a substance believed to be fentanyl.
Neither Kendrick nor Thacker would claim ownership of the bag.
Both were lodged in the Pike County Detention Center.
Kendrick was charged with aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic charges and Thacker was charged with aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both Kendrick and Thacker, court documents show, had recent indictments in Pike Circuit Court, with Kendrick being indicted Sept. 1 on charges of first-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of drug parapahernalia and possession of marijuana. Thacker, court records show, was indicted Sept. 8 on charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm (two counts) and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.