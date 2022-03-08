An Elkhorn City man was arrested on charges including manslaughter on March 6 after, police said, a hit-and-run crash left a Pikeville man dead.
Pikeville Police Chief Mike Riddle said that the department received a call on March 5 reporting that a man was walking in the road on U.S. 23. Officers responded, he said, and found that Cecil Edward Norman Jr., 38, had been hit by a vehicle which was no longer on scene on U.S. 23 near the area of Pikeville High School. Norman was pronounced dead at Pikeville Medical Center.
According to court documents, the driver of the vehicle which hit Norman did not stop to check on him and fled the scene. At no point, the documents said, did the driver attempt to call emergency services for Norman or have anyone check on him.
During the course of the investigation, Riddle said, Lt. Chad Branham and Officer Daniel Fields were able to connect Chris A. Salyer, 51, of Elkhorn Creek Road, back to the crash. Branham wrote in an arrest citation that Salyer was located hiding in a locked bathroom at a residence.
The vehicle which hit Norman, the citation said, was found in the driveway of the residence with a large black piece of plastic covering the “busted out” windshield. Branham wrote that there was significant damage to the vehicle.
Salyer, the citation said, gave a full audio recorded statement recounting the incident and the day that followed.
Salyer was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of second-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing, Riddle said, and Officer Tommy Fouts is leading the reconstruction.
